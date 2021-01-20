Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

The criteria for the current phase of vaccinations are a lot broader and people have questions.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — State officials announced major changes to its phases for the COVID-19 vaccination. The current phase previously included health care workers, emergency responders, and long-term care staff and residents. Now, anyone over the age of 65 can receive the vaccine as well as people with high-risk medical conditions.

"Your cardiac conditions, underlying lung conditions, underlying immune-suppressive conditions because you're on chemotherapy or certain medication," said Dr. Alison Brodginski, Geisinger's Northeast Director of Infectious Diseases.

The list also includes people who are obese and smokers. There are now more than 3.5 million Pennsylvanians in phase 1A of the state's vaccination plan.

"If you're out there and you're confused as to, 'Do I fall into that 1A category?' The best thing you can do is to go to that PADOH website or the Geisinger COVID-19 website and we'll have all the information on there," Dr. Brodginski said.

Dr. Brodginski says the new guidelines are creating a large demand for appointments and not all health systems and pharmacies have the vaccine yet. Geisinger is currently administering the vaccine as quickly as supplies allow.

"We do ask all of the community, please, continue to check in, even sometimes multiple times a day, because we will be continuing to increase that scheduling capability," Dr. Brodginski said.

Even if Geisinger is not the hospital you go to, you can still get your vaccine there.