Weis Markets offering COVID-19 vaccines

The coronavirus vaccines will be available at 55 in-store pharmacy locations.
Credit: WNEP

Weis Markets will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in 55 of its in-store pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania beginning Thursday, January 21.

Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Health Department guidance, Weis pharmacy staffs will prioritize individuals 65 and older for COVID-19 immunizations

To receive the vaccine, customers must schedule an appointment with a Weis certified immunizer at https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services

Appointment sign-ups are available one day prior to the immunization, and a face covering is required. To ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine, Weis pharmacies will schedule customers for a second immunization four weeks after their first shot.

Click here for a full list of Weis Markets locations offering the vaccine.

