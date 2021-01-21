Weis Markets offering COVID-19 vaccines

Weis Markets will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in 55 of its in-store pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania beginning Thursday, January 21.
Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Health Department guidance, Weis pharmacy staffs will prioritize individuals 65 and older for COVID-19 immunizations
To receive the vaccine, customers must schedule an appointment with a Weis certified immunizer at https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services.
Appointment sign-ups are available one day prior to the immunization, and a face covering is required. To ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine, Weis pharmacies will schedule customers for a second immunization four weeks after their first shot.