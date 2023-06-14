2023 Fireworks Schedule | Find a July 4th display near you

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fireworks will soon be lighting up the night sky around northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
Don't miss a display near you with our annual Fireworks Schedule!
Check back for the latest information as updates are made available.
Bradford County:
🎆 7/4, Herrickville, Lent Farm, 9:00 PM
Carbon County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Centre County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Clinton County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Columbia County:
🎆 7/4, Berwick, Crispin Field, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/4, Bloomsburg, Bloomsburg Town Park, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/4, Millville, Millville Little League, 10:00 PM
🎆 7/8, Millville, Millville Carnival Grounds, 11:00 PM
Dauphin County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Lackawanna County:
🎆 7/1, Newton Township, Abington Heights Middle School, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/2, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/1, Greenfield Township, Hurricane Hills Sports Center, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/3, Scranton, Courthouse Square, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/4, Moosic, PNC Field, 9:00 PM (Following RailRiders game)
🎆 7/5, Jessup, Veterans Memorial Field, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/8, Moscow, North Pocono Football Stadium, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/9, 9:00 PM
Lehigh County:
🎆 7/4, Allentown, Dorney Park, 9:30 PM
Luzerne County:
🎆 7/1, Nanticoke, LCCC Parking Lot, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/2 9:00 PM
🎆 7/3, Wright Township, Municipal Park, 9:30 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5 9:30 PM
🎆 7/4, Wilkes-Barre, Kirby Park, 9:00 PM
Lycoming County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Monroe County:
🎆 7/2, Tannersville, Camelbeach, 9:30 PM
🎆 7/3, Skytop, Skytop Lodge, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/15, Gilbert, American Legion Post 927, 8:30 PM
Montour County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Northampton County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Northumberland County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Pike County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Schuylkill County:
🎆 7/3, Frackville, Little League/Softball Complex (West High Street), 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:00 PM
Snyder County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Sullivan County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Susquehanna County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Tioga County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Union County:
🎆 7/4, Mifflinburg, Mifflinburg Community Park, 9:45 PM
Wayne County:
🎆 7/1, Honesdale, Central Park, 9:30 PM RAIN DATE: 7/7, 9:30 PM
Wyoming County:
🎆 7/3, Tunkhannock, Tunkhannock High School Athletic Field, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:00 PM