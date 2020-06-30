Making your July 4th burst with fun! Insider tips on buying fireworks

With fewer community fireworks gatherings this Independence Day because of the coronavirus, local sales are booming. Newswatch 16 tackled tips when buying.

If you're looking to razzle-dazzle your friends and family this Fourth of July weekend, fireworks stores are the hot spot to get that party poppin'!

This year, sales are booming because of COVID-19 due to fewer large community fireworks shows.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited John Barborek at The Fireworks Superstore in the Tannersville area on Tuesday.

John shared everything from the hottest items this holiday, the best time to buy fireworks, transporting them, questions to ask a reputable store, and safety tips when setting off your own show. Lots of information regarding all of these topics can be found at this link.

Here are John's other suggestions when shopping for Fourth of July fireworks:

What to ask/know:

Know the law. You need to know about PA state law regarding fireworks and how it applies to you. CLICK HERE for specifics and FAQs courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Know what you're buying - don't be fooled by pricing gimmicks. Visit a reputable store and ask employees for advice about performance and safe use of the items that are tailored to your circumstances and comfort levels.

Buy only from trusted, state-licensed retailers.

Shopping tips:

Visit a fireworks store early, well before the July Fourth holiday, and during morning hours. You will be met with overnight freshly restocked shelves and more individualized time with staff during non-peak hours.

Bring a mask - Social distancing, occupancy limits, and mask-wearing is all enforced. Stores ask you to do your part to keep yourself and those around you safe.

