Fourth of July safety tips from first responders

The Susquehanna Regional EMS team provides safety tips for summer activities including lighting fireworks and watersports.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — With the July Fourth holiday approaching, more and more people will want to get outside and enjoy the warm weather.

Activities such as shooting fireworks and spending time on the river are popular around this time of the year.

However, sometimes those fun activities can turn dangerous and members of the Susquehanna Regional EMS team are prepared for just that.

"Our crews have been preparing with specialized rescue training, as well as continuing education for burns and motor vehicle accidents on a frequent and ongoing basis," said Mark Trueman, Deputy Chief of the EMS team.

Pop-up fireworks shops are very popular around the Fourth of July.

The EMS crew said people need to be cautious when setting off these fireworks.

"Fireworks are explosives so you have to use them in caution," Trueman said. "Only adults should use fireworks, children should not be handling especially commercialized fireworks."

Emergency officials said boat-related accidents in the area normally peak around the independence day holiday.

"Alcohol consumption and boating don't go well together," Trueman explained. "Avoiding alcohol while you're operating a watercraft is important prevention, along with that making sure you have personal flotation devices for everybody inside the craft as well."

Trueman also said people should check the weather and drink lots of water before heading outside for summer activities.

"When you're out and about, dehydration is your biggest concern with heat and humidity," he added. "If you can avoid midday activities you know when it is at its hottest, that would be best but the most important thing is water consumption."