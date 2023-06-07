Custody Chaos: Lackawanna County mom sues court-appointed attorney

Example video title will go here for this video

A mother alleges she lost custody because she was taking antibiotics.

Action 16 Investigates' Stacy Lange explains how the mom is suing the attorney appointed to represent her child in the county's family court system:

Both cases shine a light on how the county cares for its most vulnerable children.

A lawsuit in civil court says a mom in Lackawanna County had her child taken from her for no good reason.

Caseworkers with the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services are facing criminal charges for allegedly leaving children in homes with deplorable conditions.

Sarah's story : Subtitle here

Sarah Scotchlas of Dunmore is the mother of a 2-year-old girl. She lost custody of her child a year and a half ago. What happened back then is at the center of her lawsuit against her child's court-appointed attorney, called a Guardian ad Litem.

Since the suit was filed in Lackawanna County court in May, a gag order was placed on anyone involved in the case.

Action 16 Investigates talked to Scotchlas before the gag order about the allegations she's making against the guardian ad litem.

"I've missed her first steps, I missed her first words, I've missed so much," Scotchlas said.

Scotchlas lost custody of her daughter five months after giving birth, she said, because she was taking antibiotics.

"These antibiotics were very low; it was azithromycin, which is a Z-pack. They said because I was taking these antibiotics, I was a danger to my daughter," Scotchlas said.

Scotchlas worked in the medical field. She studied to be a physician assistant before she had her daughter. She took the antibiotics with an IV with a prescription and at the recommendation of her doctors to prevent passing her Lyme disease to the baby through breast milk.

But Scotchlas said her doctor's recommendations didn't matter when her child's father filed an emergency petition for custody in November of 2021.

Police reports show Dunmore police officers came to Scotchlas' home with a court order and removed the child. The courts granted temporary custody to the father...and sealed the records.