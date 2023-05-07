Two more suspects in art theft ring in court

Thomas and Dawn Trotta were in court to enter pleas on Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two more people involved in a theft ring that stole sports memorabilia, works of art, and antiques appeared in federal court in Scranton on Wednesday morning.

Thomas Trotta entered a guilty plea to theft of major artwork.

Dawn Trotta, his sister, was also in court with the same attorney, which the judge said was a conflict of interest. She will have to come back to court with a new attorney before pleading guilty.

Daryl Rinker, Ralph Parry, and Frank Tassiello entered guilty pleas last week.

Damien Boland, Alfred Atsus, and Joseph Atsus have pleaded not guilty to all counts and are awaiting trial. That has been scheduled for later this year.

Nicholas Dombek is still a fugitive.

Investigators said the thefts happened over the last 20 years.

The group allegedly stole items from 20 museums and other places across New Jersey, North Dakota, and Pennsylvania.

Several spots were targeted in Lackawanna County, including the Scranton Country Club in 2011. Thieves left with 11 trophies.

The ring targeted the Everhart Museum in Scranton in 2005 when Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock paintings were stolen.

Some of the items stolen include:

A Christy Mathewson jersey and two contracts signed by Mathewson were stolen in 1999 from Keystone College in Factoryville, Pennsylvania

“Le Grande Passion” by Andy Warhol and “Springs Winter” by Jackson Pollock were stolen in 2005 from the Everhart Museum, Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Nine World Series rings, seven other championship rings, and two MVP plaques awarded to Yogi Berra, worth over $1,000,000, stolen in 2014 from the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, Little Falls, New Jersey

Six championship belts, including four awarded to Carmen Basilio and two awarded to Tony Zale stolen in 2015 from the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Canastota, New York

The Hickok Belt and MVP Trophy awarded to Roger Maris, stolen in 2016 from the Roger Maris Museum, Fargo, North Dakota.

The U.S. Amateur Trophy and a Hickok Belt awarded to Ben Hogan, stolen in 2012 from the USGA Golf Museum & Library, Liberty Corner, New Jersey.

Fourteen trophies and other awards worth over $300,000 stolen in 2012 from the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, Goshen, New York

Five trophies worth over $400,000, including the 1903 Belmont Stakes Trophy, stolen in 2013 from the National Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, Saratoga Springs, New York.

Eleven trophies, including four awarded to Art Wall, Jr., stolen in 2011 from the Scranton Country Club, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania

Three antique firearms worth a combined $1,000,000, stolen in 2006 from Space Farms: Zoo & Museum, Wantage, New Jersey

A 1903/1904 Tiffany Lamp, stolen in 2010 from the Lackawanna Historical Society, Scranton, Pennsylvania

“Upper Hudson” by Jasper Cropsey, worth approximately $500,000, and two antique firearms worth over $300,000, stolen in 2011 from Ringwood Manor, Ringwood, New Jersey

$400,000 worth of gold nuggets, stolen in 2011 from the Sterling Hill Mining Museum, Ogdensburg, New Jersey

Various gems, minerals, and other items were stolen in 2017 from the Franklin Mineral Museum in Franklin, New Jersey

An antique shotgun worth over $30,000 was stolen in 2018 from Space Farms: Zoo & Museum, Wantage, New Jersey

Various jewelry and other items from multiple antique and jewelry stores in New York, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.

This investigation involved dozens of law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.