Lackawanna County's Office of Youth and Family Services license downgraded

SCRANTON, Pa. — The state Department of Human Services has downgraded the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services, which is located inside the Lackawanna County Government Center in Scranton, to a provisional license after allegedly not responding to cases in a timely manner.

County officials say they do not have adequate staff to cover the more than 9,000 cases the office deals with annually.

The state plans to reassess Lackawanna County's Office of Youth and Family Services in six months.