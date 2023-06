Police say no charges will be filed after a woman was hit and killed in Lackawanna County.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Investigators say 76-year-old Mary Port was hit in the parking lot of a gas station in South Abington Township just after 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

Port was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Officers say Port accidentally stepped in front of the SUV that hit her.

Officials say no charges will be filed after the deadly crash in Lackawanna County.