CARBONDALE, Pa. — A mother from Lackawanna County faces aggravated assault charges after allegedly hurting her infant son so badly he had to be flown to a hospital.

Investigators say, Brandy Lloyd, of Carbondale, shook her baby to the point the child had fractures to his skull, ribs, legs, and spine.

There is no word on the baby's condition.

Lloyd is locked up in Lackawanna County.