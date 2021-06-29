Vaccination clinic gives students 12 and up shots at Weatherly Area Middle School

Hospital staff says having the clinic at the school eases any nerves students may have.

WEATHERLY, Pa. — Inside the cafeteria at the Weatherly Area Middle School, Lehigh Valley Health Network set up a three-hour vaccination clinic.

This was an effort to get students, 12 and older, vaccinated.



Timothy Maguschak, 16-years-old, will be a senior when he returns to Weatherly Area High School in the fall.

He's already seen previous seniors miss out on major events such as prom and graduation because of the pandemic.

“I'm hoping that my last year's going to be a good year. Last year was a little different but hopefully, it's alright,” said Maguschak.

Laura Williams is an outreach specialist with Lehigh Valley Health Network; she says the hospital brought the clinic at the request of the district.

This is their 11th clinic held at a school.

Williams believes holding them at schools helps ease any nerves the students may have about getting a shot.

“Sometimes people feel more comfortable at their school and we want to bring vaccines to a safe, convenient, and comfortable place for a community,” said Williams.



Parents in the school district say they're grateful the clinic was held in their child's school to make them feel less nervous about getting the shot.

Christy Minor's daughter Mary Portell just turned 12; she is going to be in 7th grade here at middle school.

“Oh yeah, I appreciate it,” said Minor. Because it does make them feel more comfortable and I know the area. And it's easy, in and out," Minor said.



“It feels good that I have the opportunity, you know, it's just right here at the school so kind of less tense, less worry,” added Maguschak.

And while the goal was to vaccinate students, the clinic was open to anyone who needed a shot.