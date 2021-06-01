Kids and COVID-19 shots: A pediatrician weighs in

COVID-19 vaccines are out for kids 12 & older. Now, testing is underway for a shot for kids 2 & up. Area doctors say parents are already calling & asking for those.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Pediatricians all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania say their phones have been busy as parents call to get the COVID-19 vaccines for their kids: 12 and older.

“We are hearing a lot of enthusiasm. Our patients were calling as soon as the FDA released that they were going to give the emergency use authorization use for Pfizer for emergency use 12 and up were calling," said Geisinger pediatrician Dr. Stacey Cummings.

Dr. Cummings said people seem really enthusiastic about the vaccine for kids.

She has gotten lots of questions about when younger kids can get it: those 2 and up.

Tests are underway, nothing is approved yet but she is hopeful for the fall.

“Pfizer has announced that they’re looking for the FDA to look at that data in September so it may be right after school starts

Dr.Cummings said getting as many kids as possible vaccinated is the key to getting back to a more normal school year, a more normal life.

“I think a lot of families realize this is the key to allowing their kids to do normal activities and spend time with each other and see family and friends and travel and just do anything that is normal for a kid.”

Dr. Cummings also said some parents may be worried about giving their kids recently approved shots.

She recommends talking with your doctor and added there are not many health concerns that should keep you from having your child vaccinated.

"We know that there are kids who are at greater risk and they would be better candidates to get it.”

Officials with the CDC said recently that health experts are researching reports of some heart problems in young adults and teens who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.