Getting boosted before the holidays

People waiting in line for their booster tell us they are happy to be able to get it done before the holidays and hope others who are eligible do the same.

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — There was a line outside of Wind Gap Community Pharmacy near Saylorsburg on Monday as people waited for their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Our six months is up, and we figured we better get it done, so here we are," Kathy Hodgeon said.

COVID-19 numbers are on the rise, and the latest variant is why many choose to roll up their sleeves before sitting down with family in just a few days.

"They recommend the booster, so we are going with it. We got the first two, so we will give this one a shot," Thomas Hodgeon said.

People waiting in line tell us it was important for them to get this done, especially before the holidays. They think it's encouraging to see so many people waiting in line to do the same.

Toni Dehaven has plans to be with family this holiday season. She wants to protect herself and those around her.

"I got my first two, and everyone in my family got it," said Dehaven. "I just want to keep everyone in my family safe."

"We are planning on going away in January, and we want to make sure we had the booster. I mean, we were already set with the other two, but we wanted to make sure to get the booster," Hodgeon added.

The CDC recommends getting a booster shot six months after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.