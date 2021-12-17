Commuters in the Poconos concerned with rising COVID cases in NYC

As positive COVID cases surge in New York City, commuters in the Poconos who work in the big apple are worried about contracting the virus.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Hundreds of people commute every day from Martz bus stops in the Poconos to New York City for work.

But as coronavirus cases, once again soar in the city that never sleeps commuters are feeling a little uneasy.

"Very more cautious, very more thoughtful on getting the covid shot, taking my test maybe you know, and staying up to date on everything," said Jason Jimenez of Tobyhanna.

Jason Jimenez of Tobyhanna works in air conditioning and refrigeration in the big apple.

While he says he doesn't plan to not go to work because of an increase in cases he does say his safety comes first.

"You know we taking the same precautions. You know if I got somewhere and see it's too packed or you know looks like people aren't socially distancing. We just stay away from it we, we avoid it at all costs and a lot of apartments we going in people are not home," said Jimenez.

Positive Coronavirus cases nearly doubled over three days in New York as the Omicron variant of the virus continues to spread.

Blanka Olejar lives in New York City but has a second home in the Poconos.

She works as a nurse, seeing firsthand what it's like on the front lines in NYC.

"They don't wanna get vaccinated they don't wear masks. They don't social distance so I think it's going to come back and people should be really more cautious. People are dying you know and it's sad," said Olejar.

Richard Guzman of Tobyhanna was an NYC commuter for the past 15 years.

Looking back, he's grateful to not be commuting into the city amid another surge, especially being high risk.

"They don't seem to be cognizant or care that this is for real. This is not made up. This is nothing something that you know somebody creating out of the blue. You know it's happening. yes, you know every time you turn around it seems to be getting more severe, but why is that. People not wearing masks. People are not getting their shots," said Guzman.

As we inch closer to the holidays, people tell Newswatch 16 they plan to travel and visit safely.