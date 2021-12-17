Geisinger limits visitors due to COVID-19

Starting Monday, only one visitor is permitted per hospital adult patient.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Geisinger announced on Friday it will once again begin limiting visitors.

Officials with the health system say as of Monday, only one visitor will be allowed per hospitalized adult patient as a result of the rise of COVID cases.

According to Geisinger, the new guidelines protect the health and safety of patients and staff as hospitals have reached or exceeded capacity.

Visitors must also wear a mask while on Geisinger property, regardless of vaccination status.