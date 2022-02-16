Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Wednesday, February 16

The Department of Health reports more than 2,500 new cases and 109 new deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 2,578 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,731,855 on Wednesday, February 16.

There were 109 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 42,533, according to the department.

Nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania during the peak of the omicron wave last month were in fully vaccinated people, according to the Department of Health monthly breakdown which also shows vaccination status.

