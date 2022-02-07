Free N95 masks: Here's a list of participating pharmacies

400 million free N95 masks from the federal government will be distributed at thousands of pharmacies and health centers across the country.

MOOSIC, Pa. — 400 million free N95 masks from the federal government are being distributed at thousands of pharmacies and health centers across the country.

These N95 masks, which are approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), come from the government's strategic national stockpile. The stockpile has more than 750 million of the higher-quality masks on hand, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says there will be a limit of three free N95 masks per person through the program. Details on how often people will be able to receive the free masks are not yet available.

A complete list of pharmacies participating in the federal program can be found on the CDC’s website.

