The university had limited attendance after many fans failed to mask up.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — As COVID cases continue to dwindle and restrictions ease, more fans will be allowed back in the stands at Lock Haven University.

School officials announced that fans will be returning to the Thomas Fieldhouse for a men's wrestling meet.

Spectators will have to bring their own masks to home games at the university in Clinton County.