COVID-19 update: More than 17,000 new positive cases statewide

The Department of Health notes 84 new deaths related to the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 17,370 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,094,614on Monday, January 3.

There were 84 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 36,799, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

