COVID-19 cases reach record high

Doctors at UPMC Williamsport expect a winter peak in cases over the next few weeks.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For the second day in a row, the state of Pennsylvania has set a record for COVID-19 cases in one day. The state has now surpassed 2 million positive cases since the start of the pandemic. Medical officials say we haven't even reached the winter peak yet.

"The real ramifications of the holiday season will be felt probably by the second week of January," said Dr. Rutul Dalal, an infectious disease expert at UPMC.

One of the reasons cases are on the rise, according to Dr. Dalal, is because of the Omicron variant and how easily it spreads.

"It is very easily transmissible. People who are vaccinated get it, and even people with boosters are getting it but again, it does not make you as sick as the Delta variant, especially if you are vaccinated and boosted," said Dr. Dalal.

Medical experts at UPMC Northcentral in Williamsport are monitoring the virus daily. Even with cases trending upwards, hospitalizations are down in Central Pennsylvania.

"Ten days ago the situation was much worse. We were almost in like the upper seventies or lower eighties range of patients being in the hospital. Right now, we are in the upper forties, but it always changes. It is a day-to-day thing," said Dr. Dalal.

Dr. Dalal fears that large gatherings on New Year's Eve could turn into super spreader events if the proper precautions are not taken seriously.

"Of course, having this big gathering, I hope people are responsible, and I hope people are vaccinated and boosted if they are going to a gathering," said Dr. Dalal.

UPMC urges folks to get vaccinated or receive the booster shot if you haven't done so already. You can sign up for a shot by clicking here.