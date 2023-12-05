Nikki |16 To the Rescue

Nikki is a senior pooch and hoping to find a forever home soon.

Example video title will go here for this video

HONESDALE, Pa. — Another year older and another year wiser, Nikki is looking for a forever home for her 15th birthday.

"She has a couple of lumps and bumps, but all in all, she's in good health. She's spunky; she likes to eat. She's just a nice dog. She's a nice old dog," said Debra Moore, a volunteer with Silver Tales Rescue.

Nikki knows a thing or two about the best parts of life, and she should. This sweet border collie/lab mix is nearly 15 years old.

Age is but a number, though, and Nikki is proof of that. She may not be the fastest, but she is full of love and would be a loyal addition to any home. She loves treats and walks, but rescue workers say what she may love most is being by your side.

"She likes to follow you everywhere you go. She'll love to be in the backyard as long as you're in the backyard. She likes to be in the house as long as you're in the house," said Moore.

Nikki was surrendered to Silver Tales Rescue, an entirely foster-based rescue out of Wayne County, two months ago after a change of circumstance left her in need of a new home. She is currently being fostered by Moore at her home in Honesdale.

Nikki has known love for 14 years and, unfortunately, now has to start from the beginning. Rescue workers are confident the right home is out there for this old girl. She gets along with almost anyone, including cats and children. They believe having another dog in the home for Nikki would be a plus. Because Nikki loves company, an owner who is retired or works from home might be best.

Don't let that graying snout fool you; Nikki showed off for our camera and proved she is ready for any new adventures her life has for her. Rescue workers are impressed by how much spirit she still has.

"If one of my cats walks by or runs by, she'll take a couple steps to go after him. I'm like, 'Wow, look at that!'" said Moore.

Rescue workers tell Newswatch 16 there are benefits to adopting a senior dog. Nikki has an established personality, is calm, and works well on a schedule. She would add a friendly presence to a lower-energy home that would be mutually beneficial to both her and her new owner.

"She deserves it. It would be nice if she could be in a house where she could get a little bit more one-on-one," Moore added.

Nikki's 15th birthday is in June, and even though she has quickly charmed her foster mother, she knows Nikki deserves to celebrate the milestone in her new forever home.

If your house sounds like the perfect home for Nikki and a birthday party, you can find adoption information here.

Additionally, you could contact Silver Tales Rescue by phone or email.

Silver Tales Rescue: