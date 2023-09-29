Chewy | 16 To The Rescue

In this week's 16 To The Rescue we meet an older cat who was surrendered by his owner, and after months of getting to know him, rescue workers just don't know why.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet an older cat named Chewy, who has quickly become a shelter favorite.

"Who doesn't want a big orange tabby cat, right? You're like Garfield," said Carol Amos, SPCA of Luzerne County.

His name is not Garfield. It is Chewy, and he has been living at the SPCA of Luzerne County since August. Chewy was an owner surrender, but rescue workers are unsure why.

"We don't know; it could be because of litter box issues from being front de-clawed. However, he is using the litter box here. He's having no issues here. He's a great cat. We just want to get him into a good home. He deserves it," Amos said.

Rescue workers think Chewy keeps getting overlooked because of his age—he is 8—and because he is front de-clawed. It is something they do not condone, but unfortunately, he was brought in that way.

Chewy is a shelter favorite at the SPCA. Rescue workers fight over who gets to clean him. They say he is one of the friendlier cats who has ever lived there, and they love how big he is.

"He does head butts against the glass door for your attention. He knows that we're here. Look at him, he's head-butting. He wants to come out," Amos said.

In fact, Chewy made us stop our interview so that he could say hi.

Rescue workers do not know how he would be with other cats or dogs in the home, but they do not see it as a problem because he is so laid back and pleasant. Because Chewy is older, he's a bit set in his ways and does not play much with toys, so younger kids probably are not the right fit.

"Even though he is pleasant, older kids or a single person who just wants a companion. When you come home from work, they're there," Amos said.

Chewy would be happiest in a home where he can lie back and relax and be the old man he is. Rescue workers say his age is not a reason to overlook him.

"His age, 8 years old, everyone wants a kitten or a younger cat. Cats live a long time; 8 is not that old. He needs to be given a chance," said Amos.

If you would like to meet Chewy, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.