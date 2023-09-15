Rex | 16 To The Rescue

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a Griffin Pond Animal Shelter favorite. Newswatch 16's Ally Gallo introduces us to the easygoing Rex.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 4-year-old pit bull/mix, who rescue workers say has quickly become a shelter favorite.

"All around, just a great guy. He's goofy, and he's weird, and we're just obsessed with him here," said Humane Society Police Officer Marci Zeiler.

Rex might be one of the favorites at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, but rescue workers are more than ready for him to find his forever home. Rex has lived at the animal shelter in Lackawanna County for about eight months. The 4-year-old pit bull/mix was having seizures for several weeks when his previous owner gave him up. But since he has been under the care of rescue workers at Griffin Pond and on medication, he has not had a single seizure.

Rex is Griffin Pond's "event dog." Rescue workers take him everywhere because of how easygoing he is, but he does not always stand out at those events.

"I think sometimes he can be a little bit aloof, and he kind of just does his own thing, so sometimes people don't quite click with him as quickly as a dog that's all over you. He gets there; he just has to explore first," Zeiler said.

Rescue workers think that is why Rex keeps getting overlooked. But they say if given the chance, Rex will make his new family happy and keep them laughing, especially when trying to teach him new things.

"He's just kind of a doofus. He's a goofy guy. He puts no effort into learning or worrying about that. He knows 'sit,' and we're happy with that," said Zeiler.

Rex does not really have any requirements for his forever home. He is so low-maintenance that he would be happy anywhere.

"He's not super-high-energy. He does tire quickly, so any medium energy household. With kids, I'd probably stick with just a little bit older, just because he can be grabby with treats and toys. Another dog would be great. He gets along fabulously with other dogs. He could fit in pretty much any home. He's perfect," Zeiler said.

If you would like to meet Rex, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.