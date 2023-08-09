Bam Bam | 16 To The Rescue

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 5-year-old dog who was neglected most of his life, and was finally surrendered about a month ago, now ready to be adopted.

SCRANTON, Pa. — On a hot, sunny day, Bam Bam had no problem finding the only bit of shade in the yard at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton. It does not take much to put a big smile on this handsome guy's face.

Since being surrendered about a month ago, this 5-year-old Pekingese mix is a whole new dog. He came in in rough shape, with matted fur and a lump on his belly.

Rescue workers do not know much about where he came from, but they can tell he was likely neglected for a long time.

"We got him shaved down, cleaned up his skin. He had some eye issues. He does have dry eye, which he'll have to be on an ointment the rest of his life, but they cleared up beautiful. He looks a lot different from the day we got him," said Holly Smith, Friends with Paws Pet Rescue.

Not only has Bam Bam improved physically, but rescue workers here at the shelter in Scranton are seeing social changes too.

"He was very, very shy and timid. Not aggressive at all but just scared coming in to the shelter. But I think he's learned to know that we're here to help him, and he has a great staff that takes care of him and welcomes him, and the dogs have welcomed him. So, I think he's learning a new happy life," Smith said.

And now that he is all cleaned up, he is ready to live that new happy life in his forever home. Bam Bam is unbothered by just about everything, so rescue workers say he could really go to any home. Kids and other pets are perfectly fine, and Bam Bam doesn't even really need a yard.

"He is a big couch potato. He will just lay around all day. He's not high energy, he's a small dog, so. He does like to come out and play but he's not going to go on long hikes," said Smith.

Because of that, rescue workers would like to see him go to a home with older humans, although that is not necessary.

"Just a very docile dog, just very easy to get along with. I think he will do great basically with anyone that just wants to cuddle up and throw him in his bed," Smith said.

If you would like to meet Bam Bam, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.