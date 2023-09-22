Ember | 16 To the Rescue

As temperatures start to get cooler, there is one cat with a warm name looking for a forever home.

MONTROSE, Pa. — With the start of fall, temperatures will get cooler and perfect for a snuggle. There is one cat with a warm name in Susquehanna Country who showed off her snuggling skills for us in this week's 16 To The Rescue, and she is looking for a forever home.

"She's just an all-around good cat. I don't know what else to say about her because, well, look at her, she's just about as sweet as can be," said Linda Lee, a cat coordinator at True Friends Animal Welfare Center.

Since spring, Ember has snuggled into the hearts of rescue workers at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose and has not stopped.

She is never happier than when there is someone to hold or pet her, and she was quick to warm up to us when the camera started recording.

There is no question that Ember is a pretty kitty, but rescue workers say Ember looks a bit different now than she did a few months ago.

"She looks very petite here, but boy, she was pregnant. And she was sweet from the very beginning. The day they brought her in, she just loved to be petted. She's just a sweetheart," said Lee.

Ember was brought to the shelter after being found dumped outside while pregnant. Even though her pregnancy came with its challenges, Lee says Ember cared for her new litter of four just like any good mother would.

Since then, all four kittens have found their forever homes.

"It's Mom's turn. She just really deserves a home," said Lee.

Ember is easygoing, sweet, and always up for a treat.

Rescue workers do not know why such a gentle girl keeps getting overlooked at the shelter and wanted to feature her, hoping to show off her cuddly personality and beautiful eyes.

Lee says Ember would do well in almost any home, and her new family would gain a sweet new member.

"She just would be happy anywhere, wouldn't you? And I'm sure they would be happy with her. She's just very easygoing, chilled," Lee said.

True to her easygoing nature, Ember would get along with almost anyone and could go to a home with children, dogs, and other cats.

If you are interested in adopting Ember, you can find her adoption information here.

True Friends Animal Welfare Center is hosting its 12th Annual Woofstock celebration on Saturday, September 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Salt Springs State Park, north of Montrose.

Tickets are $10 at the gate. There will be food, raffle baskets, music, and all kinds of vendors and games. You can also meet some of the dogs currently up for adoption at True Friends.