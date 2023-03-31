Brutus | 16 To The Rescue

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a four-year-old mixed-breed dog that has lived the shelter life for a while but is getting the second chance he deserves.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a four-year-old mixed-breed dog that has lived the shelter life for quite some time now.

"Maybe like Shepherd, lab, pit, and something, mix, we don't know, he's a mutt," said Marci Zeiler, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

A mutt rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter just absolutely adore. Brutus is four years old but spent the first few years of his life in a pretty bad place. Despite his unfortunate past, rescue workers and all of the volunteers here who love him are doing everything they can to change his future.

"He came from a situation where he was not being treated nicely. An abusive home and that's so far from what he deserves to have," Zeiler said.

Brutus has lived at the shelter in Lackawanna County for about two years now, and rescue workers just don't understand why he keeps getting overlooked. He could use some help with his leash manners, but he is really good with commands. After all, Brutus will do just about anything to get you to throw the ball for him to go fetch.

"He's goofy; he's playful. Oh, he'll try to break your nose. Can you sit? Sit your butt, thank you. He just is playful, but he's also really snuggly. He'll calm down," Zeiler said as Brutus interrupted the interview to play fetch.

Brutus gets a little special treatment at Griffin Pond because of how loved he is. Rescue workers say being in a kennel is too stressful for him, so he actually gets to hang out in the dog food room. And he gets special goodbyes every night before bed.

"Every night before we leave, I go in there, and I will snuggle with him at night. He's the best guy. He will be somebody's best friend, we just can't seem to find those people yet, but when do, they're going to get the best dog. He's a gem."

Brutus would be happiest in a home with no cats and older kids. He usually does okay with most dogs, but of course, there would need to be a meet and greet first. Rescue workers imagine the perfect home would be one with a lot of space for him to run around and play fetch.

"Somebody who is just going to get some of his energy out and then wants a buddy to cuddle up with. I think there's a lot of different homes that he probably would fit into just fine," said Zeiler.

If you want to meet Brutus, click here to find his adoption information.