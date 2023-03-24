Sybil | 16 To The Rescue

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 4-year-old terrier/mix who is blind and deaf, but all she needs is a family who is willing to give her the time to adapt.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 4-year-old terrier/mix with special needs, looking for a family willing to give her the time and patience to adapt to her new surroundings and a lap to lie on at the end of the night.

"We're going to be incredibly jealous of whoever adopts her because she is absolutely the sweetest creature," said Alyssa Correll, Lycoming County SPCA's executive director.

Sybil is a couch potato, loves every person she meets, and is good with dogs and cats. But Sybil needs an extra-special home because she is extra special. Sybil is both blind and deaf.

"I think it's the time given to let her settle in, to navigate her surroundings, navigate the house. I don't want to say, but she's kind of like a Roomba. Once she is in a home, she eventually gets used to it and can navigate around much more easily," Correll said.

Rescue workers say she would do perfectly fine in any home if the family is willing to give her the time and patience to adapt. They think someone with a little bit of a sense of humor might be best. After all, when taking in her new surroundings, she is prone to a bonk or two.

"Keeping an eye out for her knocking into things, or if there is a ledge, maybe making sure it's not something she'll fall off of. Like all dogs, keeping an eye on what she's putting in her mouth," said Correll.

Sybil does still have her sense of smell, and it is a good one. She loves smelling everything around her, which turns walks into strolls. It takes her a bit of time to get places, so rescue workers say a lower-energy home would be good for Sybil. She also loves to get dressed up. Today's outfit is her spring jean jacket, but her favorite is when she's in her pajamas.

"She hangs out in what we call our reading room, which is usually for volunteers. She'll be on the couch, lounging in her jammies, having a good old time," said Correll.

Sybil lived at Lycoming County SPCA as a puppy before she was adopted, but her previous owner developed health problems and had to return her recently. She definitely gets special treatment at the shelter in Williamsport since she's such a fan favorite, but Sybil is ready for her forever home.

"She'll go up to new people; she'll sniff you. She just wants to get a sense of who you are. We have not found a person she does not like. She is an absolute love bug," Correll said.

If you would like to meet Sybil, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.