Caught on camera: Bear visits Newswatch 16 photojournalist

The visiting bruin strolled by the doorbell camera early Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Newswatch 16 photographers are always rolling, even when they're off the clock.

Check out this video captured by the doorbell camera at photographer Tom Durant's home in the Montoursville area.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, a black bear about 6 feet long strolled right by their front door.

The family saw the video of the surprise visitor when they woke up.

You can check out the Pennsylvania Game Commission's live black bear den camera here.