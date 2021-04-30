16 To The Rescue: Precious and Priya

Precious and Priya were rescued several months ago from a hoarding situation.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Precious and Priya are an 11-and 10-year-old mother/daughter duo at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton.

"Even though they came from a house with other cats, we've tested them with other cats. It does stress them out, so we'd like them to go into a quiet home with no other cats," said volunteer Katrina Organ.

These cats are huge fans of getting loved on.

"They're very affectionate. They start purring as soon as they see you. They really enjoy being petted. They enjoy their treats and they would just be great companions for someone looking for a lap cat."

Priya and Precious certainly aren't the shy type.

"They're definitely interested in what's going on. They're often hanging at the front of their stall to see the passersby."

Volunteers just want to see these golden girls live out their golden years together in a loving home.

"They're mother and daughter. They've been in the same house for 10 years, so it's really important for us to have them go together and they still have a lot of life to live. they're just middle-aged."

If you'd like to meet Precious and Priya, you can get more information online here.