16 To The Rescue: Prada

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a pit bull/mix who is a little bit older and looking for the perfect couch to cuddle on.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — We woke Prada up from a nap for her TV debut, but rescue workers say she is actually always as calm as she was for the cameras.

"If you're looking for a couch potato, she is your girl," said Lindsay Varneke, SPCA of Luzerne County Operations Manager.

Prada has only been at SPCA of Luzerne County for about two weeks; she was rescued through a cruelty case, although you would never know anything bad has ever happened to her based off how loving she is. Prada is a pit bull/mix. She gives the biggest, mostly slobbery kisses and adores being around humans.

"She loves to go for walks, she is almost like Driving Ms. Daisy, she just kind of trots away, she's just more of that kind of dog that wants to curl up on the couch with you and just relax rather than run through the yard," Varneke said.

Her calm demeanor probably has to do with her age. Prada is about 6 or 7 years old.

"She's just on the teetering point of being a senior, so she's going to start needing medical care," Varneke said.

But she does not need that extra medical care just yet; rescue workers say she is healthy as can be. Still, you should keep her age in mind. Prada is house-broken, good with commands, and great on a leash. Rescue workers are not sure how she would be around other dogs, though, just because they haven't seen it yet.

"Probably a home with older adopters that are looking for more of a calm, reserved dog that just kind of want to go about their business and have her by their side," Varneke said.

And by your side, she will always be. You can find Prada's adoption information by clicking here.