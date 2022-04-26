Fundraising for a furry partner in crime-fighting

It's a community-wide effort to get a police department in Lackawanna County a K-9 officer. One small business in Scranton is going the extra mile to help.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Trinity Pecora has groomed a lot of dogs over the years at Muddy Paws in Scranton.

But some really leave a mark. Scranton K-9 officer, Ecko, left behind a big one when he passed away in 2018.

"Ecko was the love of my life. He was the best dog in the entire world. And he just stole my heart from the first time he came in the door. And Ecko loved his spa days after a hard day of chasing bad guys and getting drugs off the street," Pecora said.

That wasn't the first time Trinity formed a bond with a member of law enforcement.

"I was actually a victim of domestic violence in 2006, so I've been working with law enforcement for a while since then. They saved my life, so it's time to give back."

So when she heard the Taylor Police Department was raising money for a furry new partner in crime, she didn't hesitate to help.

But rather than simply making a donation to the K-9 Unit Fund, Muddy Paws is hosting its own fundraiser in June.

"The medical bills, the food, and all the expenses, the car, the protective equipment, the training, it really adds up," said Officer Matt McDonald.

Taylor Police officers estimate it'll add up to about $20,000 to $30,000.

But in the end, that high price tag pays off.

"It would help with drug detection, searching for persons. It's also been shown to be a crime deterrent and increase officer safety. But also, the biggest part is, it's going to be a resource for community policing," said Officer Nick Snyder.

"When you see a K-9 out in the street, in a parade, in the school interacting with the community, it really goes a lot further," said Officer McDonald.

And the community is clearly looking forward to welcoming a four-legged officer. Several businesses have pitched in to the K-9 fund already.

"It's overwhelming. We greatly appreciate all the donations and the support. We didn't think it would take off as big as it is," said Mayor Loni Kavulich.

The Muddy Paws fundraiser is set for Sunday, June 12, in McDade Park.

Raffle tickets are on sale now at the groomer in Scranton, and Trinity is still looking for basket donations.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.

To learn how to donate directly to the K-9 fund, click here.