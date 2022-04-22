16 To The Rescue: Daisy

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 5-month-old puppy named Daisy looking for the right family to train her and love her forever.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There's a lot to love about Miss Daisy: her long eyelashes, beautiful coloring, and strut. Rescue workers think her unique walk is from the bulldog in her. She is a 5-month-old bulldog/husky mix. Daisy came to Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton from another local rescue that closed down. So workers do not exactly know her past, but they do know her present, and that is just how much they love her.

"She's such a doll. She loves to play outside with the other dogs. She's very playful, and when she's inside and you're sitting down with her, she likes to get right in your lap and cuddle with you, very sweet, very affectionate," said Denise Mercer, Friends With Paws Pet Rescue.

Daisy has only been at Friends With Paws Pet Rescue for about a month. She gets along great with the other dogs there, and rescue workers here think she would be good with kids, too, because of how gentle she is. They would love to see her go to a home with a big fenced-in backyard so she can play.

"I would think she'd love any family, any family that would give her the love," Mercer said.

Rescue workers say Daisy is quite low maintenance for a puppy, but they want to remind anyone interested that she still is a puppy and will need that extra time and attention.

"She's learning to be house trained; she's doing pretty good with that. And she's going to be learning to walk on a leash, we haven't done that, but she's going to get used to that next," Mercer said.

Daisy is up-to-date on all of her shots and will be spayed next month. All that is left is for her to find the right family to bring her home.

"Oh, just her personality; she's such a sweetheart. She's just such a doll. She has such a sweet personality, and I'll miss that. But I know the family that gets her will be thrilled," Mercer said.

If you are interested in learning more about Daisy, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.