University of Scranton holds pet therapy

SCRANTON, Pa. — Finals are on the horizon for area college students and one university wants to ease their students' stress with some pet therapy.

The University of Scranton welcomed about 40 dogs to campus.

Dozens of students stopped by to spend some time with the animals.

Pet therapy is so popular with the student body that this is the 15th year the university has held the event.

"They love this, if you ask any of them they will tell you that this is their favorite event of the season," said Ellen Judge, Center for Service & Social Justice.

Officials say studies show that you can lower your blood pressure just by giving a dog some pets.