Lovey is easy to walk on a leash, she enjoys squeaky toys and treats and even knows some basic commands.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — In this 16 To The Rescue, we meet a dog at a shelter in Schuylkill County who is ready to live her best life in her forever home.

Lovey is a 5-year-old mixed-breed dog at the Hillside SPCA near Pottsville.

She has been at the shelter since May.

Shelter workers said it's been a challenge to find her a home; she needs one without dogs and cats.