WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 11 team gets creative after pandemic cancels community event

This weekend would normally be a big one in Scranton for runners, but due to the pandemic, the Steamtown Marathon & Ryan’s Run All abilities Walk have been canceled.

Not just those who would run the Steamtown Marathon but also participate in WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K and All abilities Walk, like many of us here at Newswatch 16.

Of course, the pandemic canceled those events, but Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey shows us other ways you can still make an impact with Ryan’s Run.

Whether it’s the Steamtown Marathon or Ryan’s Run, both community happenings benefit longstanding nonprofits in our area.

For Ryan’s Run, our goal is to change the lives of kids and adults with disabilities at Allied Services. Normally at this time of year, we’d be giving you all the info on how to attend our 5K and All Abilities Walk. However this year, due to COVID-19, it’s just not happening.

But what is still on? Our mission is to find creative ways and involve you, to change lives across our area.

Over the past ten years, you’ve been there for us, so we could be there for the kids and adults with disabilities at Allied Services. It's the reason we fundraise --the reason our charity team runs.

"This year, it’s meaningful because my sister just recently starting receiving therapy from allied and I want to be able to give back and help others," said Amy Neugebauer from Honesdale.

Even though we can’t all be together this weekend like last year here at the Scranton High School, so many of you continue to show up on social media and share your love for what we’re calling TEAM GREEN. Those sweet shirt snapshots of you rockin’ your latest Ryan’s Run gear.

Even dozens of employees at Gertrude Hawk Chocolates in Lackawanna County, one of our campaign’s corporate sponsors, also got moving recently. Spending their lunch break, putting it to the pavement to show their love for the patients at Allied.

"They were excited to embrace the community and feel like they had a sense of community as well," said Gertrude Hawk Human Resources Manager Sarah Gerrity.

Here’s how funds raised from our shirt sales and other donations will be spent.

”This year, our focus is really on the healthcare workers who are caring for 4,000 individuals in homes and facilities across northeastern Pennsylvania. So your funds will support services that aren’t funded through traditional means," said Charlotte Wright.

Now, with about four weeks left of this year’s campaign, you too can still support the cause by mailing donations to:

Allied Services Foundation

c/o WNEP's Ryan's Run

100 Abington Executive Park

Clarks Summit, PA 18411

You can always text us at 800-533-News and type the word "RyansRun" to get all of the donation information sent right to your smartphone.

Although our All Abilities 5K won’t happen this weekend, a virtual celebration is still on tap, which you can catch Saturday, October 10, on the Ryan’s Run Facebook page and Instagram.