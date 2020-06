Over 1,000 runners were expected for the October event.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 25th annual Steamtown Marathon has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Race Director Bill King made the announcement on behalf of the race committee.

The marathon had been scheduled for October 11 and was slated to start at Forest City High School and end at Courthouse Square in Downtown Scranton.

More than 1,000 runners were expected.