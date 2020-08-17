How to get involved in WNEP’S Ryan’s Run 11

COVID-19 won’t stop WNEP’s Ryan’s Run from continuing to improve thousands of lives of kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

While the pandemic may have put the brakes on many community happenings, WNEP’s Ryan’s Run is still on a mission this fall to continue to change lives across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

This marks year 11 for WNEP’s Ryan’s Run. The charity campaign is spearheaded by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

Ryan’s Run raises money to help Allied Services purchase cutting-edge rehabilitation technology. The funds and equipment help improve the lives of kids and adults with disabilities. Allied Services is one of our area’s largest nonprofits with a mission of “providing miracles in rehab.”

All of the money raised through Ryan’s Run stays in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

The “run” portion of “Ryan’s Run” normally would involve Ryan Leckey and 50 other area runners from our charity team running in the TCS New York City Marathon in November. However; due to COVID-19, the big race in the Big Apple was cancelled for 2020. Our team's reaction here.

NEW THIS YEAR - YOU CAN BE ON OUR CHARITY TEAM!

How to show your support & donate:

This year, because of the pandemic and because the NYC marathon was cancelled, everyone has a chance to be a part of our team.

By donating $30 at this link, you’ll be abe support the cause, receive this year’s newest Ryan’s Run workout shirt, and a Ryan’s Run Racing Bib. After donating online, click here to enter your shirt size info.

Now through November, you have a chance to do your own marathon just like our Ryan’s Run teammates. You can walk, bike or run any distance you choose through the fall to total the miles of a marathon, 26.2 miles.

SHARE YOUR RYAN’S RUN PHOTOS - #RyansRun

When you receive your new Ryan’s Run racing bib with your workout shirt, donors are asked to keep track of their own “marathon miles” and share pre and post activity pictures to social media using “#RyansRun.”

Newswatch 16 and Allied Services hope to share as many of your images as possible throughout the duration of the campaign.

OTHER WAYS TO DONATE:

You can also mail your $30 donation or more to the address below to receive the newest campaign moisture-wicking workout shirt and racing bib. Just write your shirt size(s) in the memo-line.

DONATIONS CAN BE MAILED TO:

Allied Services Foundation

c/o WNEP's Ryan's Run

100 Abington Executive Park

Clarks Summit, PA 18411

HAVE A QUESTION?

Please call 570-348-1407 or email our special events director Charlotte Wright at: cwrigh@allied-services.org

MEET OUR TEAM

You can meet our team at this link and keep up on the latest Ryan's Run announcements on our Facebook page.

Our runners are planning various fundraisers through November with everyone’s safety in mind.

KEEP UP ON EVENTS:

Head here to keep up to date on the latest Ryan's Run events.

RYAN'S RUN 5K INFORMATION

Due to COVID-19, plans are still in the works. WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K/All-Abilities Walk is usually our biggest community event. We’ll keep you posted on Ryan Leckey’s social media platforms, the Ryan’s Run pages and on-air with Newswatch 16 regarding any and all 5K updates.

SEE YOUR DONATIONS AT WORK

As part of our campaign promise to you, Newswatch 16 always follows the money each year to show you your generosity in action and the life-changing technology you helped make happen.

Click here to see how some of your donations to Ryan's Run were spent.

A FEW FUN FACTS ABOUT WNEP'S RYAN’S RUN:

Ryan’s Run earned the silvery charity status by the New York Road Runners. The status puts our campaign on the same level as internationally respected organizations such as UNICEF.

This year’s runners were chosen during the winter months through applications submitted through WNEP and Allied.

To date, WNEP's Ryan’s Run has raised nearly $4 million to help kids and adults with disabilities throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.