How sweet is this? It's National Candy Day

From chocolate bars to peanut butter cups, no matter your food fancy, today is another sweet excuse to chow down!

THROOP, Pa. — It's the national event with a sweet twist!

Today, Thursday, November 4, 2021, is National Candy Day.

From the bright colors to the tasty flavors, the various shapes and sizes of sweetness always put the pep in our step or can give us quite the mood boost.

To celebrate this yummy national event, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited the factory at Gertrude Hawk Chocolates in Throop.

Ryan took us behind the scenes of the place. Right now, this time of year is the "holiday hustle." The team works almost around the clock. Christmas candies are just about done and then it's time to move ahead to Valentine's Day.

Hundreds of you also shared your favorite type of candy on Ryan's recent Facebook page.

Gertrude Hawk gives back

Speaking of Allied Services, Gertrude Hawk has also partnered with the nonprofit to help employ individuals with disabilities. Employees at Allied Services Vocational Center in Scranton work on packaging jobs for the candy maker based in Lackawanna County.