Chocolate factory opens coffee cafe in Wayne County

If you love chocolate and coffee, then Moka Origins is the place for you.

HONESDALE, Pa. — If you're a fan of chocolate and coffee, then a place in Wayne County is right up your alley.

Moka Origins in Honesdale hosted a grand opening of its Chocolate Factory and Roastery Cafe today.

You can sample coffee and chocolate at the factory store, see chocolate being made, and now enjoy some hot or cold drinks from their new cafe.

It's all set on a 400-acre campus with hiking trails.

"So we started Moka Origins as a cacao farm in Cameroon in 2015. Cameroon's in west Africa just south of Nigeria, and we spend about half our time there, and really fell in love with how agriculture can be a real vehicle for economic opportunity in these communities," said Jeff Abella, CEO and Founder of Moka Origins.