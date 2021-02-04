x
WNEP.com

Leckey Live

Prepping those last-minute Easter treats and sweets: It’s crunch time for many area candy companies

From special Easter peanut butter cups to creative candy bars, many local shops that sell sweet treats are gearing up to welcome the holiday rush.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Easter weekend is upon us, and many locally-owned candy companies are bracing for big business.

That includes Chocolates By Leopold in Montrose.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the mom-and-pop candy shop in Susquehanna County on Friday.

The team here has been busy since winter whipping up everything from caramel eggs to chocolate crosses and more.

Also on Friday, Ryan shared some of your Flashback Friday family photos of the Easter holidays gone by. Check them out here!

Easter weekend happenings

To learn more about the holiday happenings on tap in our area this weekend, click here or here to be connected to the social media posts.

You can also explore more on WNEP’s website at our Public Service Bulletin Board at this link.

