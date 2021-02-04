Prepping those last-minute Easter treats and sweets: It’s crunch time for many area candy companies

From special Easter peanut butter cups to creative candy bars, many local shops that sell sweet treats are gearing up to welcome the holiday rush.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Easter weekend is upon us, and many locally-owned candy companies are bracing for big business.

That includes Chocolates By Leopold in Montrose.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the mom-and-pop candy shop in Susquehanna County on Friday.

The team here has been busy since winter whipping up everything from caramel eggs to chocolate crosses and more.

Easter weekend happenings

