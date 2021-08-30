Get involved in WNEP's Ryan's Run 12

WNEP's Ryan's Run is now underway. The campaign helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

MOOSIC, Pa. — WNEP's Ryan's Run 12 is underway for 2021.

The charity campaign is spearheaded by Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey.

The "run portion" of Ryan's Run surrounds the TCS NYC Marathon this November.

WNEP's Ryan's Run raises money to help kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

The campaign officially kicked off August 19 with one of our Ryan's Run corporate sponsors, Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre.

Kick off week also involved the sixth annual Ryan's Run 5K & All-Abilities Walk.

Near September, Ryan also spotlighted another corporate sponsor, Weis Markets. Ryan highlighted Weis' donation to our charity campaign and the company's annual Fight Hunger campaign. Learn more here!

The motto for Ryan’s Run is Inspiring Fitness, Challenging Disability, Changing Lives.

Money raised from WNEP’s Ryan's Run is earmarked to help Allied Services purchase cutting-edge rehabilitation technology to change lives here at home.

Allied Services is one of our area’s largest nonprofits with a mission of “providing miracles in rehab.”

Donate early & score your shirt

Our charity team is made up of 63 runners from across Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania. The team raises cash for our cause now through November through various community fundraisers. You can also donate online. View Ryan Leckey's fundraising page here.

A $30 donation or more gets you the latest RR12 gear. All of the money raised stays in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Please contact Peggy Ford at 570-348-1407 or pford@allied-services.org with any questions regarding shirt deliveries.

DONATIONS CAN ALSO BE MAILED TO:

Allied Services Foundation

c/o WNEP's Ryan's Run

100 Abington Executive Park

Clarks Summit, PA 18411

HAVE A QUESTION?

Contact Charlotte Wright via email at cwrigh@allied-services.org or 570-348-1275.

Volunteer opportunities

There are a number of volunteer opportunities with WNEP's Ryan's Run over the course of the campaign. Head to THIS LINK to learn more.

FEW FUN FACTS ABOUT WNEP'S RYAN’S RUN:

Ryan’s Run earned the silvery charity status by the New York Road Runners. The status puts our campaign on the same level as internationally respected organizations such as UNICEF.

This year’s runners were chosen during the winter months through applications submitted through WNEP and Allied.

To date, WNEP's Ryan’s Run has raised more than $4 million to help kids and adults with disabilities throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.