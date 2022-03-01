Here's look at our area's worst potholes and what you can do if they wreck your ride

If there's one thing we hate while driving as it gets warmer, it's slamming into a pothole. Newswatch 16's Ryan has more on what you can do if you hit one.

MOOSIC, Pa. — It’s pretty much pothole city on a lot of roads in our area lately.

According to new research just out this month from AAA, the damage these bad boys can do to your ride can get quite costly.

The average price tag is around $600 per repair, and AAA estimates the damage caused by potholes last year alone across the country added up to a staggering $26.5 billion.

So, what can you do about it? There are two things.

One option is to contact your insurance provider. Most carriers will file the pothole damage claim as a single-car accident. But depending on your provider, it could affect your insurance rates in the long run.

Another option is to find out who owns the road. Depending on where the major crater you hit is located, you could try to be reimbursed from the county, city, or state that might be responsible for the damage.

So, how can you tell who owns the roadway? If it’s a state road, you’ll be able to spot a sign on it that has a one, two, or three-digit route number like S.R. 309.

Roads and streets owned by the state also have white segment marker signs. They also include the letters S and R which stands for State Route.

Here’s the catch. If you hit a pothole on a state road, getting PA to pay for your damage is a little tricky.

Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Finance and Risk Management or FARM handles this stuff for the commonwealth specifically states on this website.

It prohibits payment of property damage for things like potholes since they were created by natural elements. FARM is required to deny the claim "except in very limited circumstances."

While PA might not pony up the money to get your vehicle repaired, you can still report the pothole to try to get it fixed by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD.

You can also contact your local PennDOT Regional Maintenance Office in your county.

If the road isn’t a state road, it’s most likely a county, city, borough, or township-owned road. For those repairs, your best bet is to contact your local DPW, mayor's office, township supervisors, or borough building.