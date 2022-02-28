Potholes keeping auto repair shops busy

Pothole damage is an issue mechanics see for all drivers, not just new ones.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — This is the time of year when potholes lead to vehicle repairs.

The owner of T&F Tire Service in Kingston says calls about pothole damage are no surprise.

"You can see damaged tires or you can see damaged suspension components on the on vehicles," said owner Thomas Tranguch.

That can make it a very busy time for the mechanics in the shop

"I can't say we quantify it, but we're seeing a lot of it, and I'll say that, and it's consistent this time of the year. So we've had a couple of freezes and thaws and you add some more snow and maybe some rain. The potholes are filled up with water, especially at night. You can't tell and you have enough of them they're hard to avoid."

Tranguch says sometimes watching out for potholes can be a tough lesson to learn and plagues drivers of all levels, not just the new ones.

"I joke that I send the road department Christmas cards, and of course, we laugh and it does take some of the sting out of it, but basically, there's not a lot you can do you need to take a look at the car see what you need to repair and move on," Tranguch added.

Folks at the shop say slow down and stay alert. If you have to run over a pothole, run-ins at slow speeds are less likely to cause damage.