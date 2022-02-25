Crews battle apartment building fire in snow, ice

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. — Crews had to battle more than flames early Friday morning in Luzerne County.
The fire at an apartment building on Main Street in Sugar Notch went up around 1:30 a.m.
Fire crews had to deal with icy conditions and freezing rain.
Nine people live in the four apartment units. They all made it out okay.
However, residents tell Newswatch 16 a dog and several cats are still missing.
Residents are keeping warm inside a neighbor’s house.
One man had to pull people from the roof using a ladder before emergency crews arrived.
Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington is on scene and will provide more details as it becomes available.
This is a developing story.
