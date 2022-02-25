Crews battle apartment building fire in snow, ice

Flames forced people and pets out into the winter weather early Friday morning in Luzerne County.

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. — Crews had to battle more than flames early Friday morning in Luzerne County.

The fire at an apartment building on Main Street in Sugar Notch went up around 1:30 a.m.

Fire crews had to deal with icy conditions and freezing rain.

Nine people live in the four apartment units. They all made it out okay.

However, residents tell Newswatch 16 a dog and several cats are still missing.

Residents are keeping warm inside a neighbor’s house.

One man had to pull people from the roof using a ladder before emergency crews arrived.

