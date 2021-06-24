Summer Fun and Safety with the Stormtracker 16 Team

The entire team gets outside for a summer to remember!

Staying Safe With Stormtracker 16

Summer Fun Edition

Thursday, June 24, 2021

7:30pm on WNEP-TV

Yep, summer is here and we are ready to make the most of it with the Stormtracker 16 Team. We travelled around the area to explore the fun you can have in your own backyard!

Valerie Smock starts us off with a dip in the pool! She has some great safety reminders and something you may not have thought about... is that swimsuit as easy to see underwater as it is above? Find out why that is so important.

Ally Gallo is surrounded by water with her complete look at watercraft safety. What are the leading causes of death and injury, and, how do you stay safe when the fog rolls in?!

John Hickey takes his tips to new heights when he hikes up to the top of the Delaware Water Gap for a view you just can't miss! Learn the best way to put one foot in front of the other to reach your summit!

Kurt Aaron stops by his pet doc for some very important warnings about your furry friends and this summertime heat. This information could have a life or death result - you just have to hear this.

Kevin Derk shows us all how to be prepared when outside this summer. Working out, doing chores or planting that perfect garden... be sure you enjoy the best the season has to offer.

Joe Snedeker adds four paws and two tires for an afternoon in the woods! Great ideas for spending quality time with your little buddy while enjoying all Pennsylvania trails have to offer. You may just want to grab your bike and go!

Click on each meteorologist for their feature and get more tips from them to make the very most of your summer.