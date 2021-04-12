Staying Safe with Stormtracker 16: Severe spring weather

STAYING SAFE WITH STORMTRACKER 16
WEDNESDAY AT 7:30PM
WNEP-TV
The team looks out for us with this Spring Edition.
Joe Snedeker starts us off with just how thunderstorms are formed. The Marywood University meteorology department steps in to help him out.
Valerie Smock is up next with flash floods and straight line winds. See how they form and how to stay safe.
Kurt Aaron dodges lightning bolts for an electrifying look at high energy strikes.
Ally Gallo updates us on the safe ways to shelter in place when the monster tornado comes rolling down the tracks.
Finally, John Hickey goes high in the sky to spot wildfires and checks in with the Boy Scouts of America on how to construct a safe fire ring.
Staying Safe with the Stormtracker 16 Team - Spring Edition, is brought to you in part by: the Pocono Mountains, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.