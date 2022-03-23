How to stay safe when floodwaters rise

It's Pennsylvania Flood Awareness Week. Stormtracker 16's Ally Gallo shows the importance of having a week dedicated to preparing for the next flood.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster in America, and according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), it is considered the number one weather hazard in the state. That is why there is an entire week dedicated to flood safety awareness.

"We've had flooding in all months. We've had it from ice jams, from snowmelt, from heavy rain. Coming up in June is the 50th anniversary of the flooding from Agnes," said Charles Ross, a National Weather Service hydrologist.

Because Pennsylvania is such a flood-prone state, no matter the time of year, the National Weather Service office in State College coordinates with other local agencies to promote flood safety awareness to remind folks to take just a few minutes out of their day to think about how to be prepared.

"It's just a good time to reflect. History repeats itself. Could there be a flood like that again? Absolutely, and it's always why we're talking today. Be prepared, so you're not a victim of the next flood," Ross said.

It does not have to be a flood like Agnes to be dangerous. It only takes six inches of water to knock you down. About a foot will float most vehicles, and two feet of water can carry cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks away. That is why you have heard us say countless times, "turn around, don't drown."

"If the road is closed, don't try to cross the road. It's closed for a reason. It may look like something you can pass, but maybe the road was washed out; that happens," Ross explained.

The National Weather Service is offering tips and public service announcements all week long about protecting yourself and your home, whether you live in a flood zone or not; things you can do now, and what to do if you are actually in a flood event.

"When something is issued, when a flood warning is issued, a flash flood warning is issued, take a few seconds to figure out where the warning is and how that might apply to you and your life so you can not be a part of a flood in any way," Ross said.

The National Weather Service has great resources on river levels and flood stages, too. You can always find those forecasts by clicking here.