Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time Begins this weekend

Whether you are excited about a 7 p.m. sunset or dreading losing an hour of sleep, this time of year always gets people talking.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We lose an hour of sleep this weekend, but with that loss comes a sunset after 7 p.m., the first since September.

Our sunrise and sunset times this Saturday are 6:19 a.m. and 6:05 p.m. But on Sunday, the sun does not rise until 7:17 a.m., and the sun sets on Sunday at 7:07 p.m.

So yes, that will be a dark Monday morning commute, but we will have 6 a.m. sunrises again in a month.

Springing forward or falling back may mess with your internal clock; many argue their kids and pets go crazy those two weekends each year when Daylight Saving Time begins and ends.

More than 15 states are even asking Congress to do away with the changing of clocks altogether, Pennsylvania being one of them.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives narrowly passed legislation last April to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. That bill is now under consideration by the state Senate.

So, let's take a look at what it would look like if we stayed on Daylight Saving Time all year round.

Daylight Saving Time means we get 8:40 p.m. sunsets in late June and early July. But if we never went back to Standard Time in November, that would mean by December, the sunrise would not be until after 8 a.m., the latest being 8:28 a.m.

While that might be a dark and depressing thought, staying on Daylight Saving Time would also mean we would never have sunsets before 5:30 p.m., even in the middle of December, the earliest sunset being 5:32 p.m.

If we stayed on Standard Time all year round, the earliest sunrise in June would be at 4:28 a.m. But we also would not have sunsets after 7:40 p.m., even in the middle of the summer.

The clocks go forward one hour this weekend. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 6.