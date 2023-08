Joe persuades behind-the-scenes WNEP personalities into the podcast studio to help answer your Brown Bag questions.

Commercial traffic guy Bruce Abbot and executive producer Brigid Lawrence join Joe to discuss their duties, reporter head nodding, local mountain geometry, Canadian forest fires and how cats would ruin the planet just like us if they were more intelligent!?!