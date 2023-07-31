x
Brown Bag Monday with Claire Alfree on this episode of Mr. Curiosity

Joe dives deep into the life and philosophy of WNEP's Claire Alfree.
Credit: WNEP

MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode, Joe goes deep diving into the life and philosophy of WNEP's Claire Alfree

Not only do they discuss how her being alive is a direct result of the 1992 Mount Pinatubo volcanic eruption, but how hard work, a positive attitude and drive will set your course to success.

Clair and Joe also answer your Brown Bag questions discussing extreme couponing, sloths on Red Bull and how they may really hate each other... NOT!!!

Don't let your ears have all the fun, check out the Mr. Curiosity Podcast on WNEP's YouTube Channel.

